Indian Glaucoma and Cataract Surgery Devices Market is expected to reach $321 million | Scope and overview, CAGR, Volume and Value 2022-2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 10.1% During The Forecast Period

The Indian glaucoma and cataract surgery devices market was valued at $164 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $321 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.1% from 2017 to 2023.

Glaucoma is a disease that causes vision loss owing to optic nerve damage. Cataract is the formation of dense, cloudy area that could affect the vision. The devices and instruments such as phacoemulsification systems, intraocular lenses, implants and stents, and glaucoma drainage aid in glaucoma and cataract surgical procedure to treat both the conditions efficiently.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Increase in prevalence of cataract disease as well as technological advancements in ophthalmic devices drives the market growth. Furthermore, increase in incidence of glaucoma and growth in geriatric population are projected to supplement the market growth. However, low awareness among people related to eye disorders and budget constrains caused by the high cost of these surgical devices hamper the market growth.

Moreover, surge in investment by manufacturers in the emerging economies and rise in initiatives to reduce the burden of glaucoma offer profitable opportunities for market expansion.

The Indian glaucoma and cataract surgery devices market is segmented into product, surgery type, and end user. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into glaucoma and cataract surgery devices. The glaucoma surgery devices market is further divided into glaucoma drainage device, glaucoma laser device, and implant & stent. The cataract surgery device is further classified into intraocular lens (IOL), ophthalmic viscoelastic device (OVD), and phacoemulsification equipment.

Based on the surgery type, glaucoma surgery is bifurcated into conventional glaucoma surgery and minimally invasive glaucoma surgery; whereas, cataract surgery is further classified into phacoemulsification, extracapsular cataract extraction (ECCE) surgery, femtosecond laser surgery, and others. The end users are classified into hospital, ophthalmology clinic, and outpatient surgical center. Based on zones, the market is classified into north zone, east zone, west zone, south zone, central zone, and north-east zone.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The market estimations provided in this report are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

In-depth analysis based on zone assists in understanding the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted in the report to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Glaucoma Surgery Device

Implant & Stent

Glaucoma Drainage

Glaucoma Laser Device

Cataract Surgery Device

Intraocular Lens

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device

Phacoemulsification System

By Surgery Type

Glaucoma Surgery

Conventional Glaucoma Surgery

Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery

Cataract Surgery

Phacoemulsification

Extracapsular Cataract Extraction (ECCE) Surgery

Femtosecond Laser Surgery

Others

By End Users

Hospital

Ophthalmology Clinic

Outpatient Surgery Center

By Zone

North Zone

East Zone

West Zone

South Zone

Central Zone

North-East Zone

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Alcon, Inc. (Novartis AG)

New World Medical, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.)

Topcon Corporation

Lumenis Ltd.

Allergan plc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Essilor International S.A.

HAAG-Streit Holding AG

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

