3D Medical Imaging Services Market is expected to reach $236,809 million | Scope and overview, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022-2031

The global 3D medical imaging services market was valued at $149,492 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $236,809 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. 3D imaging is a revolutionary optical imaging technology, which provides enhanced images on 2D platforms.

hese images are enhanced by the use of 3D image sensors and displays. The emergence of this imaging technique has allowed medical professionals to generate an in-depth image of suspect for better diagnosis. In addition, the technology is being applied in several noninvasive medical procedures such as ultrasound and tomography. Improved imaging and better viewing experience provided by this technology are the major attributes, which fuel its demand.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The major factors that drive the growth of the global 3D medical imaging services market are increase in need for point-of-care imaging and surge in demand for enhanced optical images for better diagnosis of diseases and disorders. However, insufficiency of medical infrastructure, especially in the developing economies and dearth of skilled professionals hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the introduction of improved data storage and information sharing systems such as medical cloud is anticipated to provide create lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.

The global 3D medical imaging services market is segmented based on technique, application, end user, and region. On the basis of technique, the market is categorized into ultrasound, X-ray, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and others. X-ray segment is further segmented into radiography, computed tomography, and fluoroscopy. The applications covered in the study include oncology, cardiology, orthopedic, and others. Depending on end user, the market is fragmented into diagnostic centers, hospitals, and research centers. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global 3D medical imaging services market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the forms and types of 3D medical imaging service used across the globe.

Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technique

Ultrasound

X-ray

Radiography

Computed Tomography

Fluoroscopy

MRI

Others

By Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Orthopedic

Others

By End User

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Research Centers

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

GE Company (GE Healthcare)

Hitachi Ltd.

Hologic

Planmeca

Materialise NV

Philips Healthcare

Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)

Carestream Health

The Esaote Group

Canon Inc.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

