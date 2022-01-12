Cancer Therapeutics Market is estimated to reach at $178,863 million | Progressing at a CAGR of 11.9% During The Forecast Period

The use of targeted, biologic (immunotherapy) & other forms of therapies administered to treat cancer through oncology drugs is known as cancer therapeutics. The global cancer therapeutics market was valued at $81,291 million in 2016 and is estimated to reach at $178,863 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 11.9% from 2017 to 2023.



Upsurge in collaboration between pharmaceutical companies, rise in cancer awareness & availability of oncology drugs, increase in cancer funding & research, and growth in geriatric population are the key factors that augment the growth of the cancer therapeutics market. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of cancer cases is expected to boost the market growth.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.



However, adverse effects associated with cancer therapeutics market and high costs associated with oncology drug development are some of the factors that impede the market growth. Conversely, the high potential of emerging economies and increase in demand for personalized medicine is expected to provide new opportunities for the market players in future.



The cancer therapeutics market is segmented based on application, top selling drugs, and region. Based on application, the market is divided into blood cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, and others. By top selling drugs, it is categorized into Revlimid, Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan, Opdivo, Gleevec, Velcade, Imbruvica, Ibrance, Zytiga, Alimta, Xtandi, Tarceva, Perjeta, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By Application



Blood Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Others



By Top Selling Drugs



Revlimid

Avastin

Herceptin

Rituxan

Opdivo

Gleevec

Velcade

Imbruvica

Ibrance

Zytiga

Alimta

Xtandi

Tarceva

Perjeta

Others

By Region



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle-East

Africa



The list of key players operating in this market include:



F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AbbVie, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Celgene Corporation

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Novartis AG

Merck KGaA

Eli Lilly and Company

