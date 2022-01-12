Intermittent Catheters Market is expected to reach $2,950.7 million | Scope and overview, To Develop with Increased Global Emphasis On Industrialization

The global intermittent catheters market was valued at $1,655.5 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $2,950.7 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.
Intermittent catheter is a disposable medical device, which is used to drain the urinary bladder when an individual is unable to do it naturally. Intermittent catheter consists of a drainage bag that assists to capture the urine. These catheters are composed of silicone, PVC, or vinyl or red rubber latex.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.
This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.
The growth of the intermittent catheters market is driven by increase in incidence of urinary incontinence coupled with rise in geriatric population and surge in need for minimally invasive surgeries. In addition, increase in preference of hydrophilic intermittent catheters is expected to supplement the market growth. However, the availability of substitutes of intermittent catheters and lack of awareness towards novel intermittent catheters impede the market growth. On the contrary, innovations in catheters and novel product launches are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.
The global intermittent catheters market is segmented based on product, indication, category, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into uncoated intermittent catheters and coated intermittent catheters. Coated intermittent catheters are further classified into antimicrobial, hydrophilic, and others. Based on indication, the market is categorized into urinary incontinence, spinal cord injuries, general surgery, and others. By category, it is divided into female length catheter, male length catheters, and kid length catheter. Depending on end user, it is fragmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and medical research centers. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global intermittent catheters market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the products and technologies used globally.
Key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Product
Uncoated Intermittent Catheters
Coated Intermittent Catheters
Hydrophilic
Antimicrobial
Others
By Indication
Urinary Incontinence
Spinal Cord Injuries
General Surgery
Others
By Category
Female Length Catheter
Male Length Catheters
Kid Length Catheter
By End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Medical Research Centers
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
Germany
UK
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Turkey
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Rest of LAMEA
KEY PLAYERS PROFILED
Adapta Medical
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Becton Dickinson Company
Coloplast A/S
ConvaTec Healthcare B S.?.r.l
Cure Medical
Hollister Inc.
Medical Technologies of Georgia Inc.
Pennine Healthcare
Teleflex Incorporated
What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?
The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.
Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.
How are the key players in the market assessed?
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.
The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.
The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.
The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.
A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.
Following are the questions answered by the Market report:
What are the goals of the report?
This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.
On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.
The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.
The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.
The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.
The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.
What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?
The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.
The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.
Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.
This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.
Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.
What are the key findings of the report?
This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.
It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.
