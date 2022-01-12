Endodontic Consumables Market is expected to reach $1,712 million | Scope and overview, CAGR, Volume and Value 2022-2031

The global endodontic consumables market was valued at $1,181 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $1,712 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2017 to 2023. Endodontics is the branch of dentistry that deals with the treatment of dental pulp and the tissues surrounding the roots of the teeth.

Rise in prevalence of dental diseases & conditions, increase in geriatric population who are more prone to dental disorders & tooth loss, surge in awareness towards oral hygiene, and growth in dental tourism drive the market. However, side effects and risks associated with endodontic treatment are expected to impede the market growth. Conversely, huge market potential in the developing regions is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

The global endodontic consumables market is segmented based on product, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is classified into endodontic file, obturator, and permanent endodontic sealer. By end user, it is divided dental clinic and hospital & dental academic research institute. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

>Endodontic File ?

By Material

Stainless Steel File

?Alloy File

?By Type

Handheld RC File

?Rotary File

>Obturator

>Permanent Endodontic Sealer

By End User

>Dental Clinic

>Hospital & Dental Academic Research Institute

By Region

>North America ?U.S.

?Canada

?Mexico

>Europe ?Germany

?France

?UK

?Italy

?Spain

?Rest of Europe

>Asia-Pacific ?Japan

?China

?Australia

?India

?South Korea

?Rest of Asia-Pacific

>LAMEA ?Brazil

?Saudi Arabia

?South Africa

?Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

>Brasseler USA

>Coltene Holding AG

>Danaher Corporation

>Dentsply Sirona Inc.

>DiaDent Group International

>FKG Dentaire SA

>Ivoclar Vivadent AG

>Mani, Inc.

>Micro-Mega, SA

>Septodont Holding

>Ultradent Products Inc,

>Peter Brasseler Holdings, L.P.

>Henry Schein, Inc.

>BDSI Limited

>VOCO GmbH

