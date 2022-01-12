TV Analytics Market Scope and overview, Estimates & Forecast, By Application, segments 2022?2031

TV Analytics Market is valued approximately at USD 2.23 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 17.40% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

TV Analytics refers to analysis of the channels, networks, advertisements, campaigns and the customer pattern in order to enhance the Return on Investments by the companies and enhance customer base. TV analysis offers insights of customer behavior and reactive pattern along with the operational and network performance. Increase in digitization worldwide resulting higher investments in the digital advertisements in several industry verticals is the major factor driving the growth of the market.

For Instance: As per Statista is April 2020, global online penetration rate is 59% of the world population motivating digital advertisements and enhancing the growth of the market. Surge in the need to find innovative solutions to get optimized results out of digital investments create opportunities for the market growth. Rise in the trend for digital original web series along with surge in the Subscription for Video on Demand are the factors which fuel the growth of the market. Rising demand for Over the Top platforms such as Hotstar, Zee5, Netflix and Amazon Prime contribute significantly for the development of the market.

Moreover, advances offered by data analytics in data collection by technology has enabled the access of unlimited data. Including customer data, location detail, advertisement analysis and target demographics which boost the acceptance of TV analytics by the companies. However, lack in the digital infrastructure in the emerging economies is the major restraining factor which impedes the growth of Global TV Analysis Market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global TV Analytics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe followed by North America is the leading/significant region across the world due to weather conditions and presence of snowy regions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rise in excitement among people for adventurous sports and increase in the income levels to afford the recreational activities would create lucrative growth prospects for the TV Analytics market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Adobe Inc. (US)

Amobee Inc. (US)

Alphonso Inc. (US)

BrightLine Partners LLC. (US)

Edgeware AB (Sweden)

iSpot.tv, Inc. (US)

Sorenson Media (US)

NPAW (Nice People At Work) (Spain)

Viaccess-Orca Ltd. (France)

Realytics (France)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Advertising

Competitor Analysis

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global TV Analytics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

