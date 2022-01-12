Solar Power Equipment Market is projected to reach $188,304.0 million | Scope and overview, Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 12.5% During The Forecast Period

The global solar power equipment market was valued at $76,270.6 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $188,304.0 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.5%.

Solar power equipment are mounted on ground or rooftop to harness the sun’s energy and convert it into electricity for further use by industrial, utility, commercial, or residential sector. Various types of solar power equipment include solar panels, solar batteries, solar mounting & racking system, solar trackers, solar inverters, and others.

Solar energy serves as a clean and environment-friendly energy source, which is anticipated to propel the demand for solar power equipment globally. In addition, solar photovoltaic (PV) rooftop system is a potential green technology, which combats climatic changes by decreasing dependence on conservative fossil fuel-based energy.

Moreover, they help to meet the energy needs of residential and nonresidential buildings by providing electricity within an existing distribution network. However, high dependency on solar radiation and constant changes in weather conditions are the major challenges faced by the solar power equipment industry. On the contrary, improvements in technology are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the industry.

The global solar power equipment market is segmented based on equipment, application, and region. On the basis of equipment, the market is fragmented into solar panels, mounting, racking, & tracking system, storage system, and others. The solar panels segment is anticipated to dominate the global solar power equipment market throughout the study period. By application, it is categorized into residential, nonresidential, and utility. The utility segment is projected to grow at the highest rate in the near future.

The global solar power equipment market is analyzed across four geographical regions, which include North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Solar Power Equipment Market :

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global solar power equipment market, and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the market is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

A quantitative analysis of the global solar power equipment market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Solar Power Equipment Key Market Segments :

By Equipment

Solar Panels

Mounting, Racking, & Tracking System

Storage System

Others

By Application

Residential

Nonresidential

Utility

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

ABB Group

Canadian Solar

First Solar Inc.

Hanwha Q CELLS

JA Solar

Jinko Solar

LONGi Solar

Shunfeng International

SunPower Corporation

Trina Solar

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

