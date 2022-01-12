Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Scope and overview, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022-2031

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market is valued approximately USD 20.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.7 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Network Attached Storage (NAS) is used for storage and retrieval of data from a centralized disk capacity. It is connected to local area network (LAN) and can be used by heterogeneous users at a time to store and access their data safely. These devices are controlled by the browser-based utility and are quite flexible and can be scaled out if additional storage is required. Network Attached Storage (NAS) are faster, user-friendly, having the high capacity at a fairly low cost. The global Network Attached Storage (NAS) is being highly demanded due to the coronavirus pandemic as employees are asked to work from home and organizations are temporary shutdown. So various companies are adapting Network Attached Storage (NAS) for operating their business efficiently.

The government focus on digitization leading to massive growth in digital data, increased use of smartphones, laptops, and tablets resulting in generation of large volumes of data and rapid adoption of 4G and 5G technologies creating high-volume digital content are the factors responsible for the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: as per Statista, the global smart phone penetration rate was 33.5% in 2016 and is increased to 44.9% in 2020.

Furthermore, the introduction of products and services and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 24th October 2019, Western Digital Corporation launched an array of purpose-built storage solutions for small businesses and home offices leveraging NAS environments. The solution consists of WD Red SSDs, which enhance performance and caching abilities in a hybrid NAS environment, as well as a 14TB capacity for the WD Red and WD Red Pro HDDs. However, prime concern of data security when data is stored at remote location which is the major factor restraining the growth of global Network Attached Storage (NAS) market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of numerous small and mid-scale companies in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dell Technologies Inc.

Netapp, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

Hitachi, Ltd.

Western Digital Corporation

Seagate Technology Public Limited Company (PLC)

Netgear, Inc.

Synology, Inc.

Buffalo Americas, Inc.

QNAP Systems Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Deployment Mode:

On-Premises

Remote

Hybrid

By End-User:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer goods and retail

Telecommunications and ITES

Healthcare

Energy

Government

Education and research

Media and entertainment

Manufacturing

Business and consulting

Others

by Design:

1Bay to 8 Bays

8 Bays to 12 Bays

12 Bays to 20 Bays

More than 20-bays

by Storage:

Scale-up NAS

Scale-out NAS

By Product:

Enterprise NAS Solutions

Midmarket NAS Solutions

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

