Orthodontics Market is estimated to reach at $2,597 million | Scope and overview, Global Demand, Sales, Consumption and Forecasts to 2031

Report Ocean presents a new report on Orthodontics Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Orthodontics is a branch of dentistry, which involves treatment of patients with improper positioning of teeth, teeth movement, straightening, appearance, and aesthetics of teeth. The correction of improperly positioned teeth and jaws are included in orthodontics. The global orthodontics market was valued at $1,493 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $2,597 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Factors such as rise in prevalence of dental diseases & conditions and increase in geriatric population who are more prone to dental disorders significantly drive the growth of the global orthodontics market. Moreover, rise in awareness towards dental aesthetics & oral hygiene and increase in dental tourism supplement the market growth. However, risks associated with orthodontic treatment and limited reimbursement policies restrain the market growth. Conversely, huge untapped market potential in the emerging countries, such as China and India, and upsurge in the demand for orthodontic procedures are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players.

The orthodontics market is segmented based on type, age group, and region. Depending on type, the market is divided into brackets, anchorage appliances, ligatures, and archwires. The brackets segment is further bifurcated into fixed and removable brackets. Likewise, the anchorage appliances segment is classified into bands and buccal tubes. Furthermore, the ligatures segment is fragmented into elastomeric ligatures and wire ligatures. By age group, the orthodontics market is categorized into adults and children. As per region, the orthodontics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

>Brackets ?Fixed

?Removable

>Anchorage Appliances ?Bands & Buccal Tubes

?Miniscrews

>Ligatures ?

Elastomeric Ligatures

?Wire Ligatures

>Archwires

By Age Group

>Adults

>Children

By Region

>North America ?U.S.

?Canada

?Mexico

>Europe ?Germany

?France

?UK

?Italy

?Spain

?Rest of Europe

>Asia-Pacific ?Japan

?China

?Australia

?India

?South Korea

?Taiwan

?Rest of Asia-Pacific

>LAMEA ?Brazil

?Saudi Arabia

?South Africa

?Rest of LAMEA

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

>3M Company

>Align Technology, Inc.

>American Orthodontics

>Danaher Corporation

>Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG

>DENTSPLY International, Inc.

>G&H Orthodontics, Inc.

>Henry Schein, Inc.

>Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc.

>TP Orthodontics, Inc.

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

