Disposable medical gloves Market is expected to reach $10,061.0 million | Scope and overview, Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2031

The global disposable gloves market was valued at $6,146.2 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $10,061.0 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The world disposable gloves market is primarily driven by increasing awareness of safety and hygiene amongst healthcare providers and patients. Disposable gloves have application in various industries that include healthcare, pharmaceutical, food, automotive, and others.

These gloves serve the purpose of protection during various activities that involve toxic chemicals, reactive materials, or unhygienic conditions. Moreover, manufacturing process of certain products such as drugs and foods, require high level of cleanliness and handling of these products is the critical operation that may lead to product contamination if due care is not taken.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The major factors driving the growth of disposable gloves market is rising concern for safety and hygiene coupled with the novel manufacturing technologies for making gloves temperature-resistant, rupture- resistant and control latex-associated infections. Owing to the necessity for product quality control, workers safety, hygiene, and protection against chemicals, the demand for disposable gloves is expected to rise in future. Healthcare professionals, doctors, and surgeons, use medical gloves for surgeries and other related activities that are contagious and can be infectious. Furthermore, disposable gloves have application in household purposes for cleaning and dishwashing. Thus, due to increasing concern for safety, hygiene, and product quality, the market of disposable gloves foresees a promising growth in the future. However, high competitive pricing offered by local manufacturers could hamper the market growth. Moreover, developing and untapped economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the disposable glove manufacturers in the near future.

The global disposable gloves product market is segmented based on form, type, application, and region. Based on form, the market is segmented into powdered and non-powdered form. Based on type, the market is segmented into natural rubber gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene, polyethylene, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into medical and non-medical applications. Further, medical is sub segmented into examination and surgical gloves. Based on non-medical application, the market is sub segmented into food service, clean room, and industrial applications. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

>The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global disposable gloves market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

>Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

>Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

>Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the forms and types of gloves used across the globe.

>Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

>Natural Rubber Gloves

>Nitrile Gloves

>Vinyl Gloves

>Neoprene

>Polyethylene

>Others

By Form

>Powdered

>Non-powdered

By Application

>Medical ?Examination

?Surgical

>Non-Medical ?Food Service

?Clean Room

By Region

>North America ?U.S.

?Canada

?Mexico

>Europe ?UK

?Germany

?France

?Spain

?Italy

?Rest of Europe

>Asia-Pacific ?Japan

?India

?China

?Australia

?Korea

?Rest of Asia-Pacific

>LAMEA ?Middle East

?Latin America

?Africa

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

>Top Glove Corporation Berhad

>Supermax Corporation Berhad

>Semperit AG Holding

>Rubberex Corp. M Bhd

>Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.

>Hartalega Holdings Berhad

>Dynarex Corporation

>Cardinal Health, Inc.

>B. Braun Melsungen AG

>Ansell Limited

>The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report) the following:

>Unigloves (UK) Limited

>Smart Glove Corporation Sdn Bhd

>Cypress Medical Products LLC

>Microflex Corporation

>M?lnlycke Health Care

>YTY Industry Holdings Berhad

