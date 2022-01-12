Brain Health Supplements Market is anticipated to reach $5,813 million | Scope and overview, Boosting Technologies, Industry Growth Analysis, Demand Status, Industry Trends up to 2031

Report Ocean presents a new report on Brain Health Supplements Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Brain health supplements are herbal extracts, which possess cognitive benefits such as improvement in memory, creativity, attention, motivation, and alertness. The global brain health supplements market generated $3,194 million in 2021, and is anticipated to reach $5,813 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The brain health supplements market is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period, due to rise in desire to enhance brain functions among students, scientists, and investment bankers along with growth in number of promotional activities carried out by the key players. Rapid growth of e-commerce industry facilitates product availability, which in turns drives the growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in number of self-directed consumers, abundant availability of brain health supplements, and increase in awareness about brain health supplements among the general population in the developing countries are anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years. However, lack of awareness about brain health supplements in under developed regions hinders the growth of the market.

The report segments the market based on product, application, sales channel, age group, supplements form, and region. On the basis of product, the market is classified into herbal extracts (ginseng, ginkgo biloba, curcumin, lion’s mane, bacopa monnieri and others), vitamins & minerals (vitamin B, vitamin C and E, and others), and natural compounds (acetyl-L-carnitine, alpha GPC, citicoline, docosahexaenoic acid, huperzine-A, and others). The applications covered in the study include memory enhancement, mood & depression, attention & focus, longevity & anti-aging, sleep & recovery, and anxiety.

By sales channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets & hypermarkets, drug stores, online stores, and others. According to age group, it is divided into children, adults, and elderly. Depending on supplement form, it is fragmented into capsules, tablets, and others. Region wise, it is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Herbal Extract

Ginseng

Ginkgo Biloba

Curcumin

Lion’s Mane

Bacopa Monnieri

Others

Vitamins & Minerals

B Vitamins

Vitamin C & E

Others

Natural Molecules

Acetyl-L-carnitine

Alpha GPC

Citicoline

Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

Huperzine-A

Others

By Application

Memory Enhancement

Mood & Depression

Attention & Focus

Longevity & Anti-aging

Sleep & Recovery

Anxiety

By Supplements Form

Tablets

Capsules

Others

By Age Group

Children

Adults

Elderly

By Sales Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Drug Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Accelerated Intelligence Inc.

AlternaScript, LLC

HVMN Inc.

Liquid Health, Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.

Onnit Labs, LLC

KeyView Labs, Inc.

Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd.

Quincy Bioscience

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

