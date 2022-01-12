Oral Proteins and Peptides Market s estimated to reach at $8,233 million | Market to Register Exponential Production, financial Growth and Sale Rate in History and Forecast to 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 11.7% During The Forecast Period

Report Ocean presents a new report on Oral Proteins and Peptides Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2028, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The peptide and protein therapeutics are an important class of medicines, which are administered through the oral route to treat different diseases, which include gastric, hormonal, and metabolic disorders. These drugs hold significant potential to improve the human health. The global oral proteins and peptides market was valued at $643 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $8,233 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2028.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Upsurge in collaboration between pharmaceutical companies for drug development and surge in prevalence of chronic diseases are the key factors that augment the growth of the global oral proteins and peptides market. Moreover, rise in geriatric population and improvement in healthcare infrastructure are expected to boost the market growth.

However, low bioavailability of oral proteins and peptides and high cost associated with drug development are some of the factors that restrain the market growth. Conversely, increase in purchasing power of developing countries and rise in R&D activities by pharmaceutical companies are expected to provide new opportunities for market players in the near future.

The oral proteins and peptides market is segmented into drug type, application, and region. By drug type, the market is divided into linaclotide, plecanatide, calcitonin, insulin, and octreotide. By application, it is categorized into gastric & digestive disorders, bone diseases, diabetes, and hormonal disorders. Based on region, it is analyzed across the U.S. and rest of the world.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Drug Type

Linaclotide

Plecanatide

Calcitonin

Insulin

Octreotide

By Application

Gastric & Digestive Disorders

Bone Diseases

Diabetes

Hormonal Disorders

By Region

U.S.

Rest of the world

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

Allergan plc

AstraZeneca plc

Biocon Limited

Chiasma, Inc.

Proxima Concepts Limited (Diabetology Ltd.)

Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tarsa Therapeutics Inc.

