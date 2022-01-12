Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market is projected to reach $5,554 million | Scope and overview, Segmentation along with Opportunities, Gross Margin and Forecast 2031

Hernia is a type of disease in which the inner layers of abdominal muscle become weak, and the lining of the abdomen bulges out into a small sac. It can affect multiple areas such as the navel (umbilical hernia), groin (inguinal hernia), or the incision site of surgery (post-surgery hernia). Watchful waiting and surgical procedures are the two measures by which hernia is treated. The surgical procedures involve two approaches, namely, open tension-free repair surgery and laparoscopy.

Every year, around 20 million inguinal hernia repair surgeries are performed worldwide. In the U.S., around 0.15 million incisional hernia repair surgeries are performed yearly. These surgeries are performed using mesh, which is made up of biological or synthetic material with the help of fixation devices.

The global hernia repair devices and consumables market was valued at $4,156 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $5,554 million at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The major factors that contribute towards the growth of the hernia repair devices and consumables market include high acceptance of tension-free repair procedures, surge in demand for advanced mesh, increase in adoption of robotic surgeries, and rise in prevalence of hernia. However, high cost of hernia repair surgeries and inconsistent reimbursement policies hamper the market growth. Conversely, the development of novel products by key vendors such as biological mesh and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The hernia repair devices and consumables market is segmented on the basis of product, surgery type, hernia type, and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into fixation devices and consumables. Fixation devices are further segmented into tack and other fixation devices where tack segment is sub segmented into absorbable tack and non-absorbable tack. Consumables segment comprises mesh, which is further classified into synthetic material mesh and biological material mesh. Synthetic material mesh is of two types, namely, absorbable mesh and non-absorbable mesh.

On the basis of surgery type, it is categorized into open tension-free repair and laparoscopic surgeries. By hernia type, the market is fragmented into incisional hernia, umbilical hernia, inguinal hernia, femoral hernia, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global hernia repair devices and consumables market with current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Fixation Devices

Tack

Absorbable Tack

Non-absorbable Tack

Other Fixation Devices

Consumables

Mesh

Synthetic Material Mesh

Absorbable Mesh

Non-absorbable Mesh

Biological Material Mesh

By Surgery Type

Open Tension-free Repair Surgery

Laparoscopic Surgery

By Hernia Type

Incisional Hernia

Umbilical Hernia

Inguinal Hernia

Femoral Hernia

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

C.R. Bard

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

LifeCell Corporation

Herniamesh S. R. L.

Medtronic Plc.

Ethicon, Inc.

Cook Medical Inc.

Cooper Surgicals Inc.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

Insightra Medical Inc.

Atrium Medical Corporation

Betatech Medikal

Purple Surgical International Ltd.

Integra LifeSciences

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

