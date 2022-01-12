FWD introduces FWD Wellness Pass offering unlimited access to discounted wellness services of more than 1,400 providers

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 12 January 2022 - FWD Insurance ("FWD") introduces FWD Wellness Pass, offering Hong Kong citizens flexible and affordable access to a diverse suite of medical and wellness services. FWD Wellness Pass members* can enjoy unlimited access to an array of medical and wellness services with up to 60% exclusive discounts. Members can choose from a three-, six-, or 12-month membership and share with up to three family members without additional fees.

Paul Tse, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, FWD Hong Kong and Macau, said, "FWD Wellness Pass aims to promote health awareness and offers Hong Kong people and their families more affordable access to a wide range of medical and wellness services. While many Hong Kong residents are covered by group medical insurance from their employers, the coverage and/or claim limits are often not sufficient to cover some outpatient and wellness treatments, such as acupuncture, Tuina massage and chiropractic treatments. FWD Wellness Pass directly offers members special discounts for a diverse suite of medical and wellness services at affordable prices."

FWD Wellness Pass connects members to a comprehensive healthcare network of more than 1,400 medical and wellness service providers across Hong Kong. These range from acupuncture, Chinese cupping, Tuina Massage, bone-setting treatment, Chinese medicine, to physiotherapy, nutrition therapy, psychological consultation, and dental consultation. To sign up, simply visit the official website (www.fwd.com.hk/fwd-wellness-pass) and complete the membership registration in as little as 5 minutes without any health declarations needed.

To make a medical and wellness appointment with FWD Wellness Pass, members can log onto the website, browse and filter service providers based on location, price, or type of treatment. They can then select the preferred provider and make an appointment directly by phone or email. Upon arrival, members can present their QR code on the FWD Wellness Pass website to enjoy the FWD Wellness Pass discount and settle payment directly with the service provider.





*The main member must be aged 18-100 and must possess a Hong Kong Identity Card.

FWD Wellness Pass is not an insurance product. This press release does not contain the full details, terms and conditions of FWD Wellness Pass. For further details, please visit the official website (www.fwd.com.hk/fwd-wellness-pass) and refer to the brochure.





Table 1: FWD Wellness Pass members' exclusive discounts

Service type Members' exclusive discount of up to* Tuina Massage 30% off Cupping 40% off Acupuncture Treatment (Consultation with single treatment fee) 55% off Chinese Medicine Practitioner (Consultation with 2 packs of Chinese herbal medication) 50% off General Practitioner (Consultation with 3 days of basic medication) 55% off Specialist Practitioner 55% off Dental Consultation (Scaling and polishing with Oral Examination) 35% off Physiotherapy (Single treatment fee, excluded Shockwave Therapy) 55% off Bone-setting Treatment (Consultation with single treatment fee) 60% off Chiropractic Treatment (Consultation with single treatment fee) 40% off Nutrition Therapy 20% off Psychological Consultation 10% off

*The members' exclusive discount is for reference only and may vary per service provider. Final discounted fee will be subject to the latest fee provided by the service provider. Network Doctors reserve the right to charge extra fee for medication if, in the professional medical opinion of Network Doctors, specific prescription is required. Service providers also reserve the right to charge extra fee for the services.





Table 2: FWD Wellness Pass membership list prices

FWD Wellness Pass offers access for one main member and three complimentary family members who are the members' partner, parents and/or children aged under 18.

3-month plan 6-month plan 12-month plan HK$ 280 HK$ 380 HK$ 680

About FWD Hong Kong & Macau

FWD Hong Kong & Macau are part of the FWD Group, the primary insurance business of investment group, Pacific Century Group. FWD Group spans 10 markets in Asia including Hong Kong SAR & Macau SAR, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, Malaysia and Cambodia.





FWD Hong Kong has been assigned strong financial ratings by international agencies. It offers life and medical insurance, employee benefits, and financial planning. FWD Macau provides a suite of life and medical insurance.

FWD is focused on creating fresh customer experiences and making the insurance journey simpler, faster and smoother, with innovative propositions and easy-to-understand products, supported by digital technology. Through this customer-led approach, FWD aims to become a leading pan-Asian insurer by changing the way people feel about insurance.

For more information about FWD Hong Kong & Macau please visit WWW.FWD.COM.HK and WWW.FWD.COM.MO.

