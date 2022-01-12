Taiwan’s StarLux Airlines to take delivery of first wide-body jet

StarLux Airlines to take delivery of its first Airbus A330neo next month. (CNA, StarLux Airlines photo) StarLux Airlines to take delivery of its first Airbus A330neo next month. (CNA, StarLux Airlines photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first wide-body jet for StarLux Airlines, an Airbus A330neo, will arrive in Taiwan in February before starting flights to major Asian cities in May, reports said Wednesday (Jan. 12).

The airline, founded by former EVA Air Chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒), took off in January 2020 just as the COVID-19 pandemic expanded across the world, dealing a devastating blow to international travel and tourism.

The A330neo to be delivered next month is only the first, with three others to arrive by the end of the year out of a total of eight ordered, according to a StarLux news release. Following certification procedures and the training of its crew, the plane is likely to start regular services to destinations such as Singapore and Bangkok, CNA reported.

Near the middle of this year, the first of 17 Airbus A350 jets to be used for long-haul routes is likely to be delivered.

The airline is also launching a line of souvenirs to mark the arrival of the new planes, starting with small items such as keyrings and expanding to coats and model airplanes later, the report said.