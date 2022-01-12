Alexa
Carter scores 22 to lift Ohio past Bowling Green 85-78

By Associated Press
2022/01/12 11:58
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jason Carter had a season-high 22 points as Ohio won its eighth consecutive game, topping Bowling Green 85-78 on Tuesday night.

Mark Sears had 19 points and six rebounds for Ohio (13-2, 4-0 Mid-American Conference). Tommy Schmock added 17 points and seven rebounds. AJ Clayton had 12 points.

Daeqwon Plowden had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Falcons (8-7, 1-3). Myron Gordon added 18 points. Brenton Mills had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-12 14:04 GMT+08:00

