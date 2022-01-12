Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Morse lifts James Madison past Northeastern 89-66

By Associated Press
2022/01/12 11:43
Morse lifts James Madison past Northeastern 89-66

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Vado Morse had 20 points as James Madison routed Northeastern 89-66 on Tuesday night.

Charles Falden had 18 points for James Madison (10-3, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Julien Wooden added 15 points. Justin Amadi had 12 points.

Jahmyl Telfort had 17 points for the Huskies (6-9, 0-4), who have now lost five games in a row. Quirin Emanga added 12 points. Chris Doherty had 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-12 13:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
"