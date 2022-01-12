Brajkovic scores 25 to carry Davidson over UMass 77-67

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Luka Brajkovic had a career-high 25 points plus 11 rebounds as Davidson won its 12th straight game, defeating UMass 77-67 on Tuesday night.

Brajkovic made 11 of 13 shots. He added three blocks.

Hyunjung Lee had 18 points and seven rebounds for Davidson (13-2, 3-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Foster Loyer added 11 points and six assists. Sam Mennenga had 10 points.

T.J. Weeks Jr. tied a season high with 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Minutemen (7-8, 0-3). Noah Fernandes added 19 points and nine assists. Rich Kelly had 14 points.

