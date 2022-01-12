Alexa
Penn lifts Bellarmine over Central Arkansas 85-63

By Associated Press
2022/01/12 11:04
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dylan Penn had a career-high 38 points as Bellarmine easily defeated Central Arkansas 85-63 on Tuesday night.

Penn made 18 of 22 shots. Alec Pfriem had six rebounds for Bellarmine (8-8, 2-0 Atlantic Sun Conference).

CJ Fleming, who was second on the Knights in scoring heading into the matchup with 12 points per game, scored only five points.

Collin Cooper had 15 points for the Bears (5-11, 2-1). Ibbe Klintman added 13 points. Masai Olowokere had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-12 12:31 GMT+08:00

