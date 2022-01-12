Alexa
McBride carries E. Michigan past Cent. Michigan 99-68

By Associated Press
2022/01/12 11:10
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Bryce McBride had 16 points off the bench to lift Eastern Michigan to a 99-68 win over Central Michigan on Tuesday night.

Kevin-David Rice had 15 points for Eastern Michigan (7-7, 2-1 Mid-American Conference). Monty Scott added 13 points. Darion Spottsville had 12 points.

Eastern Michigan scored 53 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Jermaine Jackson Jr. scored a season-high 20 points for the Chippewas (2-12, 1-2). Ralph Bissainthe added 15 points and eight rebounds. Cameron Healy had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

