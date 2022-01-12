Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Smith, Elvis score 14 apiece; Dayton beats Saint Louis 68-63

By Associated Press
2022/01/12 11:00
Smith, Elvis score 14 apiece; Dayton beats Saint Louis 68-63

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Malachi Smith and Kobe Elvis posted 14 points apiece as Dayton edged past Saint Louis 68-63 on Tuesday night.

DaRon Holmes II added 11 points and five blocks for Dayton (10-6, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Toumani Camara had nine rebounds.

After entering halftime with a 36-26 advantage, Dayton managed to hang on for the 5-point victory despite being outscored by five points in the second half. The Billikens' 26 points in the first half were a season low for the team.

Gibson Jimerson scored a season-high 23 points for the Billikens (10-5, 1-1). Terrence Hargrove Jr. added 14 points. Fred Thatch Jr. had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-12 12:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
"