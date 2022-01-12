Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

DeBrincat scores twice as Blackhawks top Blue Jackets 4-2

By NICOLE KRAFT , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/12 10:42
Chicago Blackhawks players, from left, Dominik Kubalik, Alex DeBrincat and Jakub Galvas celebrate their goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during ...
Chicago Blackhawks' Henrik Borgstrom, right, tries to skate past Columbus Blue Jackets' Jake Bean during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesda...
Chicago Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner during the second period of an NHL hockey game T...
Chicago Blackhawks' Henrik Borgstrom, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski fight for a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey g...
Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane, right, tries to skate past Columbus Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke to control the puck during the first period of an NHL...
Chicago Blackhawks' Calvin de Haan, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek chase a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game T...
Columbus Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand, right, looks for an open pass as Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Murphy defends during the second period of an N...

Chicago Blackhawks players, from left, Dominik Kubalik, Alex DeBrincat and Jakub Galvas celebrate their goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during ...

Chicago Blackhawks' Henrik Borgstrom, right, tries to skate past Columbus Blue Jackets' Jake Bean during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesda...

Chicago Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner during the second period of an NHL hockey game T...

Chicago Blackhawks' Henrik Borgstrom, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski fight for a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey g...

Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane, right, tries to skate past Columbus Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke to control the puck during the first period of an NHL...

Chicago Blackhawks' Calvin de Haan, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek chase a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game T...

Columbus Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand, right, looks for an open pass as Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Murphy defends during the second period of an N...

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Calvin de Haan netted his first goal in nearly a year to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to their second straight road win, 4-2 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Columbus has dropped four of five and lost at home to the Blackhawks for the seventh consecutive time.

Connor Murphy also scored for Chicago, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for his 11th win.

Boone Jenner scored for Columbus, and Gus Nyquist had a short-handed goal and an assist.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 16 shots in his third loss in four games.

Jenner put Columbus on the board, scoring off a behind-the-net feed from Nyquist at 12:51 of the first period for his team-leading 14th goal.

DeBrincat pulled the Blackhawks even 24 seconds later, burying a blueline pass from Riley Stillman past Korpisalo’s glove side.

DeBrincat’s goal continued an 11-game point streak against the Blue Jackets, dating back to the beginning of the 2018-19 season.

The Blackhawks went up 2-1 after Philipp Kurashev outraced Jake Bean and found the trailing de Haan, who scored his first of the season at 15:10 of the second. His previous goal came on Jan. 22, 2021, a span of 70 games.

Murphy, an Ohio native, made it 3-1 at 6:36 of the third period with a shot from the left circle. Patrick Kane’s helper extended his assist and point streak to five games.

Nyquist got Columbus within one on a short-handed goal at 18:39, before DeBrincat slammed the door with an empty-netter with 14 seconds remaining for his team-leading 25th goal of the season.

UP NEXT

Chicago hosts Montreal on Thursday.

Columbus visits Carolina on Thursday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-12 12:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
"