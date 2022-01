Wednesday At Sydney Olympic Park Sydney Purse: $521,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor SYDNEY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Sydney Tennis Classic at Sydney Olympic Park (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Lorenzo Sonego (5), Italy, def. Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 6-2, 6-3.

Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Fabio Fognini (7), Italy, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (6).

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Anett Kontaveit (4), Estonia, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, 6-3, 6-1.

Ons Jabeur (7), Tunisia, def. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (6), Germany, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Philipp Oswald, Austria, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 10-5.