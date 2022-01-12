Africa's biggest retailers to discuss post-COVID retailing at Digital Retail Africa 2022

Following a successful 2021 event, the next edition of Digital Retail Africa will take place online on the 26th of January 2022.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - Media OutReach - 12 January 2022 - With the global pandemic acting as an accelerant, digital transformation across retail verticals has gained new momentum, seeing rapid adoption of digital technology within the sector.

According to a 2021 research report released by PWC, people affected by the pandemic are driving a "historic and dramatic shift in consumer behaviour". The consulting firm reports a strong shift to online shopping as people were first confined by lockdowns, and then many continued to work from home.



Another significant finding from the report is that consumers are not likely to go back to their old ways of shopping once the pandemic is over.



Online sales in South Africa grew by 66% in 2020 to more than $1.8 billion (ZAR30 billion). This means that retailers have no choice but to reimagine the functionality of stores and tap into digital tools to stay relevant for the 'new normal customer'.





Under the theme "Developing sustainability and competitiveness in the post-pandemic retail landscape", Digital Retail Africa 2022 will bring together hundreds of retail leaders to discuss emerging industry trends.

Confirmed attendees for this year's event include senior executives from Superbalist, GSK, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Dis-Chem Pharmacies, Massmart, BMW Group, Leroy Merlin and Konga Nigeria among others.

Key topics to be discussed at #DRA2022:

Reimagining the Future of Retail

Unpacking next-level E-commerce: People, Data & Technology

Leveraging technology and automation to unlock retail growth

Overcoming retail security challenges with the cloud

Touchless Retail Solutions: Reshaping the In-Store Experience

The impact of Buy-Now-Pay-Later platforms on the retail industry

Using technology to drive efficiencies in retail logistics

How Cloud Computing is Transforming the Retail Sector





