Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwanese netizens pray for missing pilot’s safety

President Tsai says rescue mission national priority

  180
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/12 10:10
Search and rescue team beams floodlight into night sky from coast on Jan. 11. 

Search and rescue team beams floodlight into night sky from coast on Jan. 11.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese have expressed concern online for the safety of missing pilot Chen I (陳奕) on the online forum PTT.

The Air Force lost contact with the pilot of an F-16V on Tuesday (Jan. 11) while he was flying off the west coast of Taiwan. A search and rescue mission is ongoing.

Many netizens have shown concern for the pilot considering the cooler weather Taiwan is currently experiencing. Others expressed hope that his parachute worked, according to a China Times report.

Comments included:

“Gosh, to fall into the sea during weather like this..!”

“There is a chance as long as his parachute worked, but it looks bleak with this cold front coming on.”

“A new aircraft was destroyed…”

“The pilot is more important than the plane.”

“I pray for his safety.”

“Let's pray for his wellbeing. Pilots are indispensable assets to Taiwan’s defense.”

Meanwhile, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has instructed the military to make the search and rescue mission a number one priority. She said she hopes the nation will rally behind the rescue team and that they can retrieve Chen quickly.
missing pilot
F-16V
F-16 crash
netizens
rescue at sea

RELATED ARTICLES

F-16V goes missing off west coast of Taiwan
F-16V goes missing off west coast of Taiwan
2022/01/11 16:25
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
2022/01/09 17:43
Elon Musk's satellites reportedly had 'close encounters' with Chinese space station
Elon Musk's satellites reportedly had 'close encounters' with Chinese space station
2021/12/28 14:42
Intel faces backlash in China after joining ban on Xinjiang supply chain
Intel faces backlash in China after joining ban on Xinjiang supply chain
2021/12/23 12:58
Chinese netizens interpret blackout drill as preparation for war with Taiwan
Chinese netizens interpret blackout drill as preparation for war with Taiwan
2021/12/02 15:16

Updated : 2022-01-12 10:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
"