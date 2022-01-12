Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bank of Japan governor says inflation likely to gradually accelerate

By REUTERS
2022/01/12 11:00
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that consumer inflation was expected to gradually accelerate on rising energy costs and an expected increase in demand driven by a moderate economic recovery.

"Japan's economy is picking up as a trend, although it remains in a severe state due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic," Kuroda said in a speech to a quarterly meeting of the central bank's regional branch managers.

Japan households' inflation expectations hit more than 2-year high

Japanese households' inflation expectations have risen to a more than two-year high, a quarterly survey showed on Tuesday, a sign the rising cost of living was starting to change public perceptions about future price moves.

The result offers some hope for the Bank of Japan's effort to push inflation to its 2% target, partly by changing perceptions about persistent deflation, with aggressive monetary easing.

But analysts doubt whether recent increases in inflation, driven largely by rising fuel and raw material costs, could be sustained unless accompanied by higher wages.

The percentage of households that expect prices to be higher a year from now stood at 78.8%, up from 68.2% in September and hitting the highest level since September 2019, according to the BOJ survey conducted between Nov. 5 and Dec. 1.

Of the total, 80.8% said they expected prices to be higher five years from now, up from 78.1% in the previous survey and marking the highest level since December 2019.

The survey is among the data the BOJ will likely scrutinise at next week's policy meeting to judge whether rising input costs have affected households' inflation expectations.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
Bank of Japan
BOJ
inflation

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan inflation rate reaches highest level in 13 years
Taiwan inflation rate reaches highest level in 13 years
2022/01/06 17:49
Taiwan cracks down on price gouging ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan cracks down on price gouging ahead of Lunar New Year
2022/01/05 20:19
President says she aims to maintain Taiwan's economic momentum in New Year’s address
President says she aims to maintain Taiwan's economic momentum in New Year’s address
2022/01/01 10:24
Taiwanese couple resists inflationary pressures to raise prices at bakery for 20 years
Taiwanese couple resists inflationary pressures to raise prices at bakery for 20 years
2021/12/28 19:20
Taiwan task force cracks down on alleged price gouging by hotpot, fast food chains
Taiwan task force cracks down on alleged price gouging by hotpot, fast food chains
2021/12/25 13:38

Updated : 2022-01-12 11:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
"