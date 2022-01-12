Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Gibson scores 26 to lift Towson over Hofstra 78-66

By Associated Press
2022/01/12 08:47
Gibson scores 26 to lift Towson over Hofstra 78-66

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Jason Gibson had a career-high 26 points as Towson topped Hofstra 78-66 on Tuesday night.

Gibson shot 8 for 12 from 3-point range.

Nicolas Timberlake had 12 points for Towson (11-5, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Cam Holden added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Juwan Gray had eight rebounds.

Towson posted a season-high 20 assists.

Aaron Estrada tied a career high with 24 points for the Pride (9-7, 1-2). Omar Silverio added 14 points and six rebounds, and Abayomi Iyiola had 12 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-12 10:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
"