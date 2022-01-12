Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Senate passes bill to honor Emmett Till and his mother

By Associated Press
2022/01/12 07:48
Senate passes bill to honor Emmett Till and his mother

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has passed a bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal posthumously to Emmett Till, the Chicago teenager murdered by white supremacists in the 1950s, and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, who insisted on an open casket funeral to demonstrate the brutality of his killing.

Till was abducted, tortured and killed after witnesses said he whistled at a white woman in Mississippi, a scenario contradicted by others who were with Till at the time.

The killing galvanized the civil rights movement after Till’s mother insisted on an open casket and Jet magazine published photos of his brutalized body.

Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J. and Richard Burr, R-N.C., introduced the bill to honor Till and his mother with the highest civilian honor that Congress awards. They described the legislation as a long overdue recognition of what the Till family endured and what they accomplished in their fight against injustice.

The House version of the legislation is sponsored by Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill. He also has sponsored a bill to issue a commemorative postage stamp in honor of Mamie Till-Mobley.

Updated : 2022-01-12 09:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
"