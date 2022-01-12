Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Southampton dominates Brentford in 4-1 win in EPL

By Associated Press
2022/01/12 07:42
Southampton dominates Brentford in 4-1 win in EPL

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton earned its biggest Premier League win of the season by beating Brentford 4-1 with the south-coast club's new owner in attendance on Tuesday.

Jan Bednarek, Armando Broja and Che Adams scored and Southampton added an own-goal from Brentford goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez in a match rescheduled from December because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Brentford squad.

Brentford midfielder Vitaly Janelt's goal canceled out Bednarek's fifth-minute header off James Ward-Prowse's corner, but the home team went to halftime up 2-1 after the own-goal.

Southampton's win in front of new majority owner Dragan Solak moved the team to 11th place — two spots and one point above Brentford. Solak’s Sport Republic recently purchased the 80% stake that was held by Chinese businessman Gao Jisheng.

It was the first time since 2017 that Southampton scored four goals at St. Mary's stadium.

Brentford has lost three of is last four league games and visits Liverpool on Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-12 09:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
"