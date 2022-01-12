English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Man United 0, Wolverhampton 1
Southampton 4, Brentford 1
Everton vs. Leicester, 3 p.m. ppd
West Ham vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.
Brighton vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m.
Man City vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.
Burnley vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Leeds, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
Burnley vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m.
Brighton vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.
Leicester vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m.
Brentford vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
Watford vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.
Everton vs. Aston Villa, 7:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m. ppd
Reading 2, Derby 2
Stoke 1, Preston 2
Swansea vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd
Bournemouth vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Reading 0, Fulham 7
Barnsley vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Cardiff vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Bournemouth, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Stoke, 7 a.m.
Preston vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Luton Town, 3 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Cardiff, 7:30 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Derby, 7:30 a.m.
Swansea vs. Preston, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United 0, Portsmouth 0
Wycombe 3, Sunderland 3
Accrington Stanley 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Cheltenham 1, Burton Albion 1
Lincoln 2, Oxford United 0
Portsmouth vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd
Doncaster 0, Fleetwood Town 1
Gillingham 0, Ipswich 4
Milton Keynes Dons 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Sunderland 1, Lincoln 3
Bolton 0, Wycombe 2
Crewe vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Forest Green 0, Exeter 0
Colchester vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m. ppd
Exeter vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Newport County 0, Salford 2
Northampton 0, Crawley Town 1
Oldham vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m. ppd
Stevenage 3, Walsall 1
Tranmere 4, Scunthorpe 0
Carlisle vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m. ppd
Carlisle 2, Bradford 0
Mansfield Town 3, Swindon 2
Forest Green 2, Colchester 0
Salford 1, Tranmere 1
Newport County vs. Harrogate Town, 7:30 a.m.
Bradford vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
Swindon vs. Bristol Rovers, 8 a.m.
Barrow vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town 1, Halifax Town 1
Altrincham vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m. ppd
Aldershot 1, Maidenhead United 1
Barnet 1, Altrincham 1
Bromley 2, Solihull Moors 1
Dover Athletic vs. Notts County, 10 a.m. ppd
Halifax Town 4, Eastleigh 0
Kings Lynn vs. Woking, 10 a.m. ppd
Stockport County vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m. ppd
Torquay United 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Wealdstone vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m. ppd
Weymouth 0, Southend 1
Wrexham vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m. ppd
Southend 2, Yeovil 1
Halifax Town 1, Grimsby Town 0
Boreham Wood 1, Wealdstone 0
Altrincham 1, Stockport County 4
Kings Lynn 2, Notts County 4
Barnet vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.
Southend vs. Kings Lynn, 2:45 p.m.
Altrincham vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Stockport County, 12:20 p.m.