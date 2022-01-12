Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Florida hires ex-Giants assistant Rob Sale as O-line coach

By Associated Press
2022/01/12 04:33
Florida hires ex-Giants assistant Rob Sale as O-line coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida hired New York Giants offensive line coach Rob Sale to a similar position Tuesday, leaving new Gators coach Billy Napier with just two staff spots remaining to fill.

Sale also will serve as Florida's offensive coordinator, although Napier is planning to call plays in his first year in Gainesville.

Sale spent one season with the Giants, who ranked tied for 16th in the league in sacks allowed (38) and 24th in the league in rushing (99.3 yards a game).

He spent the previous three years working for Napier at Louisiana-Lafayette. In 2020, the Ragin’ Cajuns ranked third in the Sun Belt Conference in points (33.6 a game), fifth in yards (421.5) and fourth in rushing (213.0).

Sale also spent time at Arizona State (2017), Louisiana Monroe (2016), Georgia (2015), McNeese State (2012-14) and Alabama (2007-11).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2022-01-12 06:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
"