Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/12 04:27
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $2.99 to $81.22 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $2.85 to $83.72 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 8 cents to $2.36 a gallon. February heating oil rose 7 cents to $2.56 a gallon. February natural gas rose 17 cents to $4.25 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $19.70 to $1,818.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 35 cents to $22.81 an ounce and March copper rose 8 cents to $4.43 a pound.

The dollar rose to 115.37 Japanese yen from 115.22 yen. The euro rose to $1.1366 from $1.1324.

Updated : 2022-01-12 06:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
"