Bolivia VP, 6 cabinet ministers infected with coronavirus

People march past a billboard of Bolivian President Luis Arce with the message "Vaccines for all Bolivians" during a protest against a government decr... People march past a billboard of Bolivian President Luis Arce with the message "Vaccines for all Bolivians" during a protest against a government decree requiring proof of vaccination during the COVID-19 pandemic in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. The measure, which goes into effect on Jan. 26, will affect people's ability to enter establishments and use public transportation. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia's vice president and six cabinet ministers have tested positive for the coronavirus and are in isolation, the government said Tuesday.

The infection for Vice President David Choquehuanca came a week after he had received his first dose of an anti-COVID-19 vaccine. He had been widely criticized for waiting so long to get a shot.

The Ministry of the President said others testing positive were ministers of the interior, Eduardo del Castillo; defense, Edmundo Novillo; foreign relations, Rogelio Mayta; education, Edgar Pari; justice, Iván Lima, and planning, Gabriela Mendoza.

As in much of Latin America, confirmed COVID-19 cases have been rising sharply in Bolivia. Officials reported 3,550 new cases on Jan. 1 and 11,190 a week later.

That has prompted officials to cancel mass gatherings in the country of 11.6 million people.