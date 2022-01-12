Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US-Apple-Apps-Top-10

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/12 01:07
BC-US-Apple-Apps-Top-10

App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

3. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

4. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

5. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC

6. Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, Clickteam, LLC

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL, Clickteam, LLC

9. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

10. FNaF 6: Pizzeria Simulator, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Locket Widget, Matthew Moss

4. Slap And Run, Voodoo

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. Amazon Shopping, AMZN Mobile LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

3. Minecraft, Mojang

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

5. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

6. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL, Clickteam, LLC

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Home Painter - Fill Puzzle, 雨妍 林

2. Disney+, Disney

3. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

4. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

6. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

8. Rec Room, Rec Room Inc

9. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

10. Google Chrome, Google LLC

Updated : 2022-01-12 03:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
"