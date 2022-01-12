PGA Tour stays in Hawaii, Korn Ferry prepares for Bahamas

PGA TOUR

SONY OPEN

Site: Honolulu

Course: Waialae CC. Yardage: 7,044. Par: 70.

Prize money: $7.5 million. Winner's share: $1,350,000.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 7-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Kevin Na.

FedEx Cup leader: Talor Gooch.

Last week: Cameron Smith won the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Notes: The field features 22 of the 38 players who began the new year on Maui in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Kapalua winner Cameron Smith at No. 10 is the only player from the top 10 after Bryson DeChambeau withdrew with what he said were sore wrists. ... Justin Thomas in 2017 is the last player to sweep the Hawaii swing. ... The field includes Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, Takumi Kanaya and world No. 1 amateur Keita Nakajima, all three past winners of the Asia-Pacific Amateur. ... Jim Furyk and Jerry Kelly are playing on sponsor exemptions ahead of starting the PGA Tour Champions next week on the Big Island. ... Charles Howell III is making his 21st consecutive start at the Sony Open. He has career earnings at Waialae of just over $3 million without ever having won. He has six finishes in the top four. ... Matt Jones shot 62-61 on the weekend at Kapalua to finish third. It ties the low weekend score on the PGA Tour previously set by Patrick Rodgers at Sea Island in 2019 and Steve Stricker at the Bob Hope Classic in 2009. None of them went on to win.

Next week: The American Express.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

THE BAHAMAS GREAT EXUMA CLASSIC.

Site: Great Exuma, Bahamas.

Course: Sandals Emerald Bay GC. Yardage: 7,001. Par: 72.

Dates: Jan. 16-19 (Sunday-Wednesday).

Prize money: $750,000. Winner's share: $135,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: Tommy Gainey.

Last tournament: Joseph Bramlett won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship on Sept. 5.

Next week: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.

Online: http://www.pgatour.com/kornferry

___

LPGA TOUR

Last tournament: Jin Young Ko won the CME Group Tour Championship.

Next week: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Race to CME Globe winner: Jin Young Ko.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last tournament: Thriston Lawrence won the Joburg Open.

Next week: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

DP World Tour leader: Thriston Lawrence.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last tournament: Phil Mickelson won the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Next week: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

Charles Schwab Cup winner: Bernhard Langer.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

OTHER TOURS

PGA Tour of Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Royal Queensland GC, Brisbane, Australia. Defending champion: Adam Scott. Online: https://pga.org.au/

Asian Tour: Singapore International, Tanah Merah CC (Tampines), Singapore. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://www.asiantour.com/