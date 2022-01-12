Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ivory Coast goalkeeper to miss African Cup with doping ban

By Associated Press
2022/01/12 00:16
Ivory Coast goalkeeper to miss African Cup with doping ban

ZURICH (AP) — Ivory Coast will be without goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo for the African Cup of Nations after he was provisionally suspended by FIFA for doping.

The governing body of soccer confirmed Gbohouo’s suspension on Tuesday, a day before Ivory Coast plays its opening game of the tournament against Equatorial Guinea.

FIFA didn’t give any more details about the ban, saying it couldn’t comment further because “proceedings are ongoing.”

Gbohouo, who plays for Ethiopian team Wolkite Ketema, started for Ivory Coast in its most recent World Cup qualifiers in October and November. He was one of four goalkeepers selected in the squad for the African Cup.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-12 01:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
"