WTA Sydney Classic Results

Monday At Sydney Olympic Park Sydney Purse: $521,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor SYDNEY (AP) _ Results Monday from Sydney Tennis Classic at Sydney Olympic Park (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Qualification

Christopher O'Connell, Australia, def. Stefano Travaglia (2), Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Viktor Durasovic, Norway, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Sebastian Baez (6), Argentina, def. Daniel Altmaier (4), Germany, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Jiri Vesely (3), Czech Republic, def. Denis Kudla (8), United States, 6-4, 7-6.

Men's Singles

Round of 32

David Goffin (8), Belgium, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

Lorenzo Sonego (5), Italy, def. Hugo Gaston, France, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Fabio Fognini (7), Italy, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 6-3, 7-5.

Women's Singles

Qualification

Ena Shibahara (10), Japan, def. Claire Liu (5), United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse (3), Romania, def. Fiona Ferro (7), France, 7-6, 6-3.

Magdalena Frech (8), Poland, def. Oceane Dodin (4), France, 6-2, 7-5.

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova (2), Slovakia, def. Vivian Heisen (11), Germany, 6-0, 6-1.

Beatriz Haddad Maia (1), Brazil, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Diane Parry (9), France, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Paula Badosa (5), Spain, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 7-6 (1), 6-1.

Anett Kontaveit (4), Estonia, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-3, 6-3.

Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, def. Priscilla Hon, Australia, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Sofia Kenin (8), United States, 6-4, 6-0.

Ons Jabeur (7), Tunisia, def. Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-1, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Matt Reid and Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Pablo Andujar and Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-2, 6-2.

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Philipp Oswald, Austria, def. Hunter Reese, United States, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, 3-6, 6-3, 10-4.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (2), Japan, def. Alison Bai and Alicia Smith, Australia, walkover.

Natela Dzalamidze and Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Alexandra Osborne and Isabella Bozicevic, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.