WTA Sydney Classic Results

Tuesday At Sydney Olympic Park Sydney Purse: $521,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor SYDNEY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Sydney Tennis Classic at Sydney Olympic Park (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (0).

Sebastian Baez, Argentina, def. Christopher O'Connell, Australia, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (4).

Denis Kudla, United States, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-3, 6-1.

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Stefano Travaglia, Italy, 6-2, 6-3.

Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Dusan Lajovic (6), Serbia, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Maxime Cressy, United States, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-3, 7-5.

Andy Murray, Britain, def. Viktor Durasovic, Norway, 6-3, 6-1.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-2, 6-3.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 6-3, 6-2.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Ena Shibahara, Japan, 6-4, 6-4.

Oceane Dodin, France, def. Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 6-4, 6-1.

Elise Mertens, Belgium, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Caroline Garcia, France, def. Jessica Pegula, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Elena Rybakina (9), Kazakhstan, def. Emma Raducanu, Britain, 6-0, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, and Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 10-7.

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Matthew Christopher Romios and Moerani Bouzige, Australia, 6-1, 5-7, 10-3.

Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, and Szymon Walkow, Poland, def. Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Andrei Vasilevski, Belarus, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 10-8.

Fabrice Martin, France, and Jonny O'Mara, Britain, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, and Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 6-2, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Astra Sharma, Australia, def. Michaela Haet and Lisa Mays, Australia, 6-2, 6-0.

Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Barbora Krejcikova (1), Czech Republic, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Alexa Guarachi Mathison (4), Chile, def. Alana Parnaby and Gabriella Da Silva Fick, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Vivian Heisen, Germany, and Panna Udvardy, Hungary, def. Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Desirae Krawczyk, United States, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4).

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Jessy Rompies and Beatrice Gumulya, Indonesia, 6-2, 6-3.