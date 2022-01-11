NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|35
|23
|7
|5
|51
|137
|106
|Tampa Bay
|37
|23
|9
|5
|51
|122
|109
|Carolina
|33
|24
|7
|2
|50
|115
|73
|N.Y. Rangers
|37
|23
|10
|4
|50
|107
|94
|Washington
|37
|20
|8
|9
|49
|125
|104
|Toronto
|33
|22
|8
|3
|47
|112
|83
|Pittsburgh
|34
|20
|9
|5
|45
|112
|89
|Boston
|32
|19
|11
|2
|40
|99
|84
|Detroit
|36
|16
|16
|4
|36
|99
|122
|Columbus
|33
|16
|16
|1
|33
|106
|118
|Philadelphia
|35
|13
|15
|7
|33
|90
|119
|New Jersey
|36
|14
|17
|5
|33
|105
|126
|N.Y. Islanders
|28
|10
|12
|6
|26
|64
|80
|Buffalo
|34
|10
|18
|6
|26
|91
|119
|Ottawa
|29
|9
|18
|2
|20
|79
|107
|Montreal
|34
|7
|23
|4
|18
|73
|123
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|36
|23
|11
|2
|48
|112
|95
|St. Louis
|36
|21
|10
|5
|47
|126
|98
|Vegas
|38
|23
|14
|1
|47
|135
|113
|Colorado
|32
|22
|8
|2
|46
|139
|104
|Anaheim
|38
|19
|12
|7
|45
|116
|106
|Minnesota
|33
|21
|10
|2
|44
|122
|102
|Los Angeles
|36
|18
|13
|5
|41
|100
|94
|Calgary
|33
|17
|10
|6
|40
|104
|83
|San Jose
|36
|19
|16
|1
|39
|102
|112
|Edmonton
|34
|18
|14
|2
|38
|113
|111
|Winnipeg
|33
|16
|12
|5
|37
|99
|99
|Dallas
|32
|17
|13
|2
|36
|92
|94
|Vancouver
|34
|16
|15
|3
|35
|89
|95
|Chicago
|35
|12
|18
|5
|29
|83
|119
|Seattle
|34
|10
|20
|4
|24
|95
|126
|Arizona
|33
|7
|23
|3
|17
|72
|128
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Boston 7, Washington 3
Colorado 4, Seattle 3
Los Angeles 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Columbus at Montreal, ppd
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, ppd
Minnesota at Winnipeg, ppd
Ottawa at Edmonton, ppd
Carolina at Philadelphia, ppd
Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, ppd
Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Edmonton, ppd
Toronto at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, ppd