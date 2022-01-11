NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 35 23 7 5 51 137 106 Tampa Bay 37 23 9 5 51 122 109 Carolina 33 24 7 2 50 115 73 N.Y. Rangers 37 23 10 4 50 107 94 Washington 37 20 8 9 49 125 104 Toronto 33 22 8 3 47 112 83 Pittsburgh 34 20 9 5 45 112 89 Boston 32 19 11 2 40 99 84 Detroit 36 16 16 4 36 99 122 Columbus 33 16 16 1 33 106 118 Philadelphia 35 13 15 7 33 90 119 New Jersey 36 14 17 5 33 105 126 N.Y. Islanders 28 10 12 6 26 64 80 Buffalo 34 10 18 6 26 91 119 Ottawa 29 9 18 2 20 79 107 Montreal 34 7 23 4 18 73 123

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 36 23 11 2 48 112 95 St. Louis 36 21 10 5 47 126 98 Vegas 38 23 14 1 47 135 113 Colorado 32 22 8 2 46 139 104 Anaheim 38 19 12 7 45 116 106 Minnesota 33 21 10 2 44 122 102 Los Angeles 36 18 13 5 41 100 94 Calgary 33 17 10 6 40 104 83 San Jose 36 19 16 1 39 102 112 Edmonton 34 18 14 2 38 113 111 Winnipeg 33 16 12 5 37 99 99 Dallas 32 17 13 2 36 92 94 Vancouver 34 16 15 3 35 89 95 Chicago 35 12 18 5 29 83 119 Seattle 34 10 20 4 24 95 126 Arizona 33 7 23 3 17 72 128

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Boston 7, Washington 3

Colorado 4, Seattle 3

Los Angeles 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Columbus at Montreal, ppd

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, ppd

Minnesota at Winnipeg, ppd

Ottawa at Edmonton, ppd

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Philadelphia, ppd

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, ppd

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, ppd

Toronto at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, ppd