NFL Glance

|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Buffalo
|11
|6
|0
|.647
|483
|289
|New England
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|462
|303
|e-Miami
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|341
|373
|e-N.Y. Jets
|4
|13
|0
|.235
|310
|504
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|*-Tennessee
|12
|5
|0
|.706
|419
|354
|e-Indianapolis
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|451
|365
|e-Houston
|4
|13
|0
|.235
|280
|452
|e-Jacksonville
|3
|14
|0
|.176
|253
|457
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Cincinnati
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|460
|376
|Pittsburgh
|9
|7
|1
|.559
|343
|398
|e-Baltimore
|8
|9
|0
|.471
|387
|392
|e-Cleveland
|8
|9
|0
|.471
|349
|371
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Kansas City
|12
|5
|0
|.706
|480
|364
|Las Vegas
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|374
|439
|e-L.A. Chargers
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|474
|459
|e-Denver
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|335
|322
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Dallas
|12
|5
|0
|.706
|530
|358
|Philadelphia
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|444
|385
|e-Washington
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|335
|434
|e-N.Y. Giants
|4
|13
|0
|.235
|258
|416
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Tampa Bay
|13
|4
|0
|.765
|511
|353
|e-New Orleans
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|364
|335
|e-Atlanta
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|313
|459
|e-Carolina
|5
|12
|0
|.294
|304
|404
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|*-Green Bay
|13
|4
|0
|.765
|450
|371
|e-Minnesota
|8
|9
|0
|.471
|425
|426
|e-Chicago
|6
|11
|0
|.353
|311
|407
|e-Detroit
|3
|13
|1
|.206
|325
|467
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-L.A. Rams
|12
|5
|0
|.706
|460
|372
|Arizona
|11
|6
|0
|.647
|449
|366
|San Francisco
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|427
|365
|e-Seattle
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|395
|366
e-Eliminated from playoffs
y-clinched division
*-clinched home-field advantage
___
Kansas City 28, Denver 24
Dallas 51, Philadelphia 26
Cleveland 21, Cincinnati 16
Detroit 37, Green Bay 30
Jacksonville 26, Indianapolis 11
Minnesota 31, Chicago 17
Pittsburgh 16, Baltimore 13, OT
Tennessee 28, Houston 25
Washington 22, N.Y. Giants 7
Buffalo 27, N.Y. Jets 10
Miami 33, New England 24
New Orleans 30, Atlanta 20
San Francisco 27, L.A. Rams 24, OT
Seattle 38, Arizona 30
Tampa Bay 41, Carolina 17
Las Vegas 35, L.A. Chargers 32, OT