New charges planned against Harmony Montgomery's stepmother

This undated booking photo provided by the Manchester Police Department shows Adam Montgomery, of Manchester, N.H. Montgomery, 31, father of the missi... This undated booking photo provided by the Manchester Police Department shows Adam Montgomery, of Manchester, N.H. Montgomery, 31, father of the missing girl, Harmony Montgomery, has been arrested Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, on second-degree assault, custody and child endangerment charges regarding his daughter, but the search for her continues, authorities said Wednesday, Jan. 5. (Manchester Police Department via AP)

Manchester Police Public Information Officer Heather Hamel holds two reward posters, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Manchester, N.H., that show missing gir... Manchester Police Public Information Officer Heather Hamel holds two reward posters, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Manchester, N.H., that show missing girl Harmony Montgomery. The father of the young girl, Adam Montgomery, 31, of Manchester, has been arrested on second-degree assault, custody and child endangerment charges regarding his daughter, but the search for her continues, authorities said Wednesday, Jan. 5. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via AP)

This booking photograph provided by the N.H. Attorney General's office shows Kayla Montgomery, 31, of Manchester, New Hampshire, who was arrested on J... This booking photograph provided by the N.H. Attorney General's office shows Kayla Montgomery, 31, of Manchester, New Hampshire, who was arrested on January 5, 2022, in Manchester. Montgomery, wife of a man whose daughter went missing in 2019, has been charged with welfare fraud for collecting food stamps in her name, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Thursday Jan. 6, 2022. (N.H. Attorney General's office via AP)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Prosecutors plan to drop a welfare fraud charge against the stepmother of a missing New Hampshire girl for collecting food stamps in her name and replace it with nine other charges, including theft, according to court documents released Tuesday.

The change was being made based on new information provided by the state Department of Health and Human Services about Kayla Montgomery, the attorney general's office said.

Last week, Kayla Montgomery was charged on suspicion of obtaining $1,500 in food stamps from December 2019 to June 2021 for Harmony Montgomery, even though the girl was not living with Kayla and Adam Montgomery, Harmony's father. She pleaded not guilty.

Harmony vanished in 2019 at age 5 but was not reported missing until late last year.

Kalya Montgomery's lawyer asked that she be released from jail. The judge agreed to the prosecution's request for $5,000 bail.

On Monday, her lawyer filed a motion asking for bail reconsideration after being informed by prosecutors that the welfare fraud charge, a felony, “ is unfounded, although a lesser charge or charges may be warranted."

Prosecutors responded that after a review of Kayla Montgomery's file and consultation with Health Department employees, it anticipates filing a theft charge — also a felony — and eight misdemeanor charges. Those weren't specified. The welfare charge would be dropped. The bail should remain the same, the motion said.

Prosecutors said they contacted her lawyer about the anticipated new charges, but it was before that conversation that the defense filed its bail reconsideration motion on the welfare charge.

In an interview with police on New Year’s Eve, Kayla Montgomery — who shares three children with her husband, ages 4, 2 and 1 — said she last saw Harmony in November or December 2019.

She said her husband was driving Harmony to the child’s mother in Massachusetts. She said she believed Harmony had been returned to the mother and never saw or heard about Harmony after that day, according to the police document.

Kayla Montgomery also told police she hadn’t seen Adam since October and had not spoken to him since November.

Adam Montgomery, 31, was charged last week with several counts, including failing to have Harmony in his custody. He pleaded not guilty and has been jailed without bail.

Police finished their search of the last known residence of Harmony Montgomery on Monday.

Police are still requesting help from the public in locating Harmony. Anyone with information can call 603-203-6060, he said. Manchester police have also said a reward for information that helps find Harmony has also grown to $94,000. Harmony’s great-uncle also started a fundraising effort.