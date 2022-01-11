Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Former Turkey defender Ahmet Calik dies in road accident

By Associated Press
2022/01/11 20:58
Konyaspor's Ahmet Calik, bottom, battles for the ball with Galatasaray's Halil Dervisoglu during the Turkish Super League soccer match between Galatas...
Konyaspor's Ahmet Calik, right, battles for the ball with Galatasaray's Halil Dervisoglu during the Turkish Super League soccer match between Galatasa...

Konyaspor's Ahmet Calik, bottom, battles for the ball with Galatasaray's Halil Dervisoglu during the Turkish Super League soccer match between Galatas...

Konyaspor's Ahmet Calik, right, battles for the ball with Galatasaray's Halil Dervisoglu during the Turkish Super League soccer match between Galatasa...

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Former Turkey national soccer team defender Ahmet Calik died Tuesday in a traffic accident near Ankara, his current club said.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said the 27-year-old Calik, who had been playing for Ittifak Holding Konyaspor, was killed after he lost control of his car in slippery conditions. The vehicle overturned and landed in a field.

Calik was heading to Ankara from the city of Konya, where he is currently based, to deal with paperwork ahead of his wedding, Anadolu quoted his childhood friend, Onder Eryildirim, as saying.

Calik began his career with Ankara club Genclerbirligi before transferring to Galatasaray in 2017. He joined Konyaspor in 2020.

He played for Turkey's national team eight times since 2015, according Fanatik newspaper.

“I am saddened by the loss of my brother Ahmet, this beautiful person who left deep impressions on me with his gentlemanly stance, his humanity, his private life and character,” Konyaspor president Fahih Ozgokcen said in a statement.

A funeral was planned for later on Tuesday in Ankara’s Elmadag district.

Konyaspor has requested that its Turkish league game against Medipol Basaksehir on Saturday be postponed, Anadolu reported.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-11 22:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
"