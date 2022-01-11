Global Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing Market Scope and overview, Depth Study, Analysis, Key Drivers, Top Players, Trends and Forecast 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 21.4% During The Forecast Period

Global polyamide powder for 3D printing market will reach $534.2 million by 2030, growing by 21.4% annually over 2020-2030 driven by technological advancements in the medical 3D printing technology, rising investments in the healthcare sector, and the rising adoption of 3D printed medical implants, medical devices and bio printed organoids. The sales volume is anticipated to grow by 23.3% annually over the forecast years.

Highlighted with 93 tables and 100 figures, this 180-page report “Polyamide Powder for 3D Printing: Global Market 2020-2030 by Technology, Product, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global polyamide powder for 3D printing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2020 and provides forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2020 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific polyamide powder for 3D printing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Product, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country.

Based on Technology

– Selective Laser Sintering

– Multijet Fusion

Based on Product

– Polyamide 12

– Polyamide 2200

– Polyamide 11

– Polyamide 6

– Polyamide 11 CF & GF

– Polyamide 12 CF & GF

– Other Products

Based on Application

– Prototyping

– Tooling

– Functional Part Manufacturing

– Other Applications

Based on Industry Vertical

– Aerospace

– Consumer Goods

– Automotive

– Medical Industry

– Defense

– Construction

– Other Verticals

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (metric tons) are available for 2020-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Technology, Product, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years is also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia Pacific polyamide powder for 3D printing market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players

Arkema

BASF SE

DowDuPont

EOS GmbH

Evonik Industries AG

HP Inc.

Polymaker

PRODWAYS

Royal DSM

Stratasys Ltd.

Ultimaker B.V.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

