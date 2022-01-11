Europe Material Handling Robotics Market Market Scope and overview: Growth, Opportunities, Key Players & Forecast Outlook 2031

Europe material handling robotics market accounted for $3,984.8 million (including hardware, software, and service) in 2020 and will grow by 8.0% annually over 2020-2027 owing to the increasing applications of material handling robotics in pick & place, palletizing & de-palletizing, packing & packaging, part transfer, and machine tending across various industries amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 57 tables and 61 figures, this 176-page report “Europe Material Handling Robotics Market 2020-2027 by Offering, Robot Type, Product Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe material handling robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2017-2019, revenue estimates for 2020, and forecasts from 2021 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view on account of COVID-19 impact. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe material handling robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Product Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country.

Based on offering.

– Hardware

– Software

– Service & Support

Based on robot type

– Articulated Robots

– Cartesian Robots

– SCARA Robots

– Parallel Robots

– Collaborative Robots

– Other Robot Types

Based on Product Payload

– Low Payload (< 10 kg)

– Medium Payload (10-100 kg)

– High Payload (>100 kg)

Based on application,

– Pick & Place

– Palletizing & De-palletizing

– Packing & Packaging

– Part Transfer

– Machine Tending

– Other Applications

Based on industry vertical

– Automotive Industry

– Chemical, Rubber & Plastics

– Electrical & Electronics

– Machinery & Metal

– Food & Beverage

– Other Industry Verticals

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Taiwan

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, and Philippines)

For each of the key countries or regions, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) and shipment (thousand units) are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of key national/local markets by Robot Type, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia Pacific material handling robotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

EFORT Intelligent Equipment

Estun Automation

Fanuc Corp.

Hyundai Robotics

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Reis Robotics

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

SIASUN Robot & Automation Co., Ltd.

Staubli International AG

STEP Electric Corporation

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

