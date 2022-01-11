Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/01/11 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, January 11, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;90;79;Mostly sunny, humid;89;78;SW;10;79%;39%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun;75;61;Sunny and beautiful;75;63;NW;4;62%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;57;43;Clouds and sun;59;42;NW;3;67%;67%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Partial sunshine;56;46;Partly sunny;53;45;NE;8;58%;85%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Inc. clouds;41;36;Partly sunny;45;38;SW;5;90%;35%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;34;27;Snow, ice early;35;28;NNE;4;82%;88%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;49;43;Decreasing clouds;54;36;ESE;5;51%;5%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, cold;5;-4;Cloudy and cold;8;3;NE;5;82%;44%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;99;72;Sunshine and hot;101;73;ESE;7;32%;1%;12

Athens, Greece;A little rain;55;43;Showers;46;36;NNE;17;77%;98%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;77;64;Showers around;77;63;SW;11;59%;60%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;A couple of showers;66;52;Mostly sunny;72;55;SSE;9;64%;8%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;92;71;A shower in the p.m.;90;73;SE;4;68%;63%;4

Bangalore, India;Partial sunshine;83;67;Partly sunny;83;68;S;6;56%;66%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;Mostly sunny;91;74;S;5;54%;2%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;57;44;Mostly sunny;54;38;N;7;75%;3%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;32;18;Partly sunny;37;19;NNW;9;23%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Snow showers;33;20;Cold with flurries;27;6;SW;6;77%;62%;2

Berlin, Germany;Colder;32;25;Low clouds;36;34;WSW;5;91%;62%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;65;52;An afternoon shower;67;51;S;6;74%;81%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;74;65;A p.m. t-storm;76;65;N;8;81%;97%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;35;23;Periods of sun;33;27;NW;11;64%;62%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;44;32;Low clouds;40;31;E;4;97%;35%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Breezy this morning;36;24;Periods of sun;30;24;SSE;6;43%;44%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;40;18;Partly sunny;34;17;NW;4;55%;39%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very hot;99;72;Not as hot;87;70;E;9;59%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;84;68;Cloudy;87;68;ENE;6;35%;64%;4

Busan, South Korea;Colder;38;25;Sunny and chilly;41;26;WNW;9;43%;7%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy this morning;69;55;Increasing clouds;69;53;NW;10;24%;2%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;74;64;Partly sunny, warmer;81;66;SSE;13;56%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in the p.m.;81;63;A bit of rain;80;67;NNE;3;61%;85%;5

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;91;75;A stray thunderstorm;87;76;ESE;4;83%;81%;5

Chicago, United States;Windy, not as cold;32;30;Mostly cloudy;35;29;NW;8;80%;33%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. shower or two;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;NNE;6;75%;62%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rather cloudy;36;34;Mostly cloudy;41;39;W;6;92%;41%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;81;70;Mostly sunny, nice;81;71;NNW;5;59%;2%;6

Dallas, United States;Becoming cloudy;57;38;Partly sunny;62;37;SSW;7;43%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy and breezy;92;79;Breezy and very warm;92;78;NE;16;63%;4%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;61;48;Hazy sun;64;47;W;4;82%;2%;4

Denver, United States;Periods of sun;50;31;Partly sunny;53;35;SW;6;29%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers around;80;66;Mainly cloudy;78;60;NE;6;72%;39%;2

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;SSW;6;75%;65%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;47;38;Partly sunny;47;36;WSW;6;82%;9%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mild with hazy sun;55;38;Cloudy and mild;54;43;NE;5;26%;26%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, breezy;63;57;Mostly sunny, breezy;60;55;E;23;68%;41%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;65;54;Mostly cloudy;70;60;SE;5;71%;30%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;75;62;Cloudy, a t-storm;71;63;ENE;7;89%;85%;6

Havana, Cuba;A couple of showers;78;68;A passing shower;78;67;NNE;8;64%;85%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy, cold;20;19;Partly sunny, breezy;35;34;SW;17;88%;62%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Hazy sunshine;93;71;Mostly cloudy;91;70;ESE;3;50%;2%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;69;58;Sun and clouds;68;61;ENE;9;59%;9%;2

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;79;68;A shower in the p.m.;80;67;ENE;5;66%;55%;5

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;83;68;A t-storm around;81;68;SE;6;61%;91%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;62;38;Increasing clouds;62;41;NNE;6;53%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;A little p.m. rain;48;35;Rain at times;36;32;NNE;17;91%;99%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;88;74;A thunderstorm;84;75;NW;7;80%;91%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, nice;87;75;Sunny and humid;85;76;NNW;6;66%;8%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray t-shower;80;62;Cloudy, a t-storm;75;62;ENE;6;76%;91%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;45;20;Cloudy;44;21;SSW;5;24%;0%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and beautiful;73;50;Sunny and pleasant;72;50;N;3;49%;2%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;64;41;A t-storm around;61;39;SE;4;72%;57%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy and very warm;92;73;Sunshine, very hot;98;73;NNE;10;31%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, cold;25;8;Frigid;11;5;NW;11;67%;23%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, a shower;86;74;A few showers;85;73;NNE;6;62%;93%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;89;76;A stray thunderstorm;86;74;WNW;5;76%;85%;5

Kolkata, India;A shower in the p.m.;80;66;Mostly cloudy;74;65;SW;4;76%;89%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;91;71;Partly sunny;94;73;E;2;60%;4%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A little rain;55;40;A little p.m. rain;57;39;E;9;68%;80%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Very warm;91;79;Cloudy;91;78;SW;7;69%;66%;5

Lima, Peru;More clouds than sun;76;69;Low clouds;74;69;SSE;6;76%;25%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Decreasing clouds;61;45;Mostly sunny;60;43;ENE;8;78%;1%;2

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy with a shower;50;35;Mostly sunny;44;35;WSW;3;84%;5%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;77;51;Mostly sunny;77;58;NNE;4;25%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;84;76;Cloudy;83;74;SW;6;73%;44%;3

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, mild;59;33;Mostly sunny;53;27;NE;5;55%;1%;2

Male, Maldives;High clouds;89;81;Clouds and sun;90;81;NNE;8;63%;26%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Increasing clouds;90;77;A morning shower;87;76;NNE;5;76%;89%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;89;71;Partly sunny, nice;88;73;E;6;63%;5%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;81;63;Partly sunny;85;66;E;10;51%;10%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly cloudy, cool;62;40;Partly sunny;68;40;N;5;50%;7%;6

Miami, United States;Windy;74;69;Some sun, a shower;72;64;E;12;70%;96%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, cold;21;8;Bitterly cold;15;10;WNW;7;69%;62%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy and windy;91;75;Breezy with sunshine;92;75;ENE;15;57%;0%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Warm with sunshine;92;68;Sunny and cooler;79;62;ENE;11;68%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and very cold;-1;-4;A little snow;27;16;N;6;71%;94%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and colder;13;8;Cloudy and very cold;10;-2;NNE;10;69%;91%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;79;66;Plenty of sunshine;80;67;N;8;56%;2%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy;80;57;Partly sunny, breezy;81;55;N;15;44%;2%;6

New York, United States;Sunny and frigid;20;16;Not as cold;39;29;SW;10;45%;4%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;64;54;Morning showers;64;45;SSE;6;66%;93%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;6;1;Cloudy;6;-9;NNE;6;87%;24%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler with rain;47;37;Increasing clouds;43;38;WNW;11;45%;19%;2

Oslo, Norway;Snow and rain;41;31;Mostly cloudy;40;37;SSW;4;78%;9%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine, very cold;1;-1;A little a.m. snow;29;16;NNE;10;74%;62%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;88;78;Cloudy;87;78;W;6;69%;85%;5

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;89;73;A passing shower;88;72;NNW;7;68%;81%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sun and clouds, nice;85;74;A shower or two;87;74;NE;6;71%;85%;7

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;41;30;Low clouds;41;33;NNE;4;87%;9%;0

Perth, Australia;Warmer;97;74;Plenty of sunshine;90;68;SW;11;33%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;91;74;Partly sunny;88;73;SW;5;55%;5%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;91;76;Mostly cloudy;91;75;N;8;67%;44%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A passing shower;88;63;A couple of showers;87;63;S;6;57%;94%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;30;23;Mostly cloudy;33;29;WSW;4;59%;62%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Colder with sunshine;23;-11;Turning cloudy, cold;19;-6;ESE;4;69%;9%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;65;52;Rain at times;65;53;NNE;8;74%;99%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mainly cloudy;64;44;Clouds and sun;67;44;E;4;76%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower;88;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;75;E;8;70%;95%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A bit of p.m. snow;38;35;Afternoon flurries;39;34;SW;26;55%;90%;0

Riga, Latvia;Colder with some sun;21;14;P.M. snow showers;31;30;SSW;8;82%;74%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers;82;74;A thunderstorm;84;74;ENE;6;84%;91%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, nice;76;56;Mostly sunny;79;57;SE;4;31%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;Breezy this morning;52;36;Periods of sun;51;29;NNE;10;60%;27%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and frigid;11;-3;Not as cold;17;17;SSW;5;81%;36%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;59;47;Partly sunny;59;48;NW;6;77%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm around;78;63;A shower in the p.m.;81;62;ENE;12;60%;60%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;82;72;A passing shower;82;70;SSE;9;66%;80%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;77;63;Mostly sunny, humid;75;62;N;7;82%;34%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;74;48;Nice with sunshine;73;49;ENE;4;32%;26%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;86;61;Sunny and nice;83;61;SW;9;48%;7%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Nice with some sun;86;69;A couple of showers;83;68;SSE;7;70%;88%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, mild;65;41;Mostly sunny;62;43;E;5;68%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;A few showers;51;50;Rain tapering off;54;46;SSE;7;88%;97%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine and colder;24;13;Increasing clouds;28;16;NW;5;34%;64%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;43;32;Sunny;46;32;SW;6;57%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy in the p.m.;90;77;A t-storm around;90;77;NNE;13;64%;60%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Snow showers, colder;34;19;Cloudy with flurries;30;13;NW;6;72%;57%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;83;73;A couple of showers;81;73;ESE;9;72%;97%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;33;31;Mostly cloudy;38;37;WSW;7;89%;12%;0

Sydney, Australia;Humid;78;71;A shower in the a.m.;78;69;SSE;11;70%;91%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;56;54;Cloudy;61;57;NNE;8;64%;64%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;10;7;P.M. snow showers;35;34;SSW;11;90%;74%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;48;35;Cloudy and mild;55;41;SSE;5;52%;26%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mild with some sun;53;35;Increasing clouds;53;40;N;7;61%;60%;2

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sunshine;54;43;Mostly sunny, mild;61;44;NNE;7;41%;3%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;68;54;Increasing clouds;67;54;SSE;6;51%;3%;3

Tirana, Albania;Windy this morning;53;36;A couple of showers;59;28;ENE;5;38%;84%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Chilly with rain;45;37;Mostly sunny, chilly;45;34;NNW;10;39%;3%;3

Toronto, Canada;Turning cloudy, cold;22;20;Not as cold;37;29;WNW;17;66%;87%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy, windy;56;52;Rain in the morning;57;51;NNW;9;77%;92%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;54;47;Partly sunny;54;38;SW;12;66%;33%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;7;-23;Turning colder;4;-21;E;6;82%;17%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;47;46;Rain, heavy at times;49;44;E;6;79%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;33;23;Periods of sun;34;30;NW;8;55%;53%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with hazy sun;90;61;Sunny and very warm;88;63;E;4;51%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Colder;23;5;Clouds and sun, cold;18;16;SW;3;85%;62%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;29;20;Partly sunny, chilly;28;27;W;4;84%;62%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with some sun;70;61;Clouds and sun;68;56;SE;6;78%;57%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;94;67;Cloudy;91;71;SW;4;49%;5%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Low clouds;41;24;Becoming cloudy;41;29;NNE;2;58%;50%;2

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-01-11 21:50 GMT+08:00

