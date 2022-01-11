Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Promotional video for Taiwan’s Matsu Islands released on Tuesday

The film's director said Matsu is a cinematic destination

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/11 21:01
Chen Nien-chin (Right) (General Association of Chinese Culture photo)

Chen Nien-chin (Right) (General Association of Chinese Culture photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A short film featuring the breathtaking beauty of attractions on the Matsu Islands was released on Tuesday (Jan. 11).

The film, entitled “Island Brew,” was made for the promotion of a series of art events to be held on the island from Feb. 12 to April 10. It features Chen Nien-chin (陳念琴), a local female boxing champion who participated in the Tokyo Olympics last year, as a resident giving directions to a tourist who asks for her help.


(YouTube, General Association of Chinese Culture video)

The General Association of Chinese Culture said in a press release on Tuesday that the 150-second-long video precisely presents the natural and cultural essence of Matsu.

In order to present the beauty of Matsu, the association invited Director Harry Ke (柯景瀚) to shoot the video on the islands, the release said.

Sharing his feeling about producing the film, Ke said that Matsu is a cinematic destination where time has brewed its beauty, including the old houses made of stone.
Island Brew
General Association of Chinese Culture
Matsu

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan university offers raises to encourage faculty to teach in native tongues
Taiwan university offers raises to encourage faculty to teach in native tongues
2022/01/03 17:34
Former Vietnam travel agency employee wins Taiwan Tourism Bureau award
Former Vietnam travel agency employee wins Taiwan Tourism Bureau award
2021/12/17 20:47
New ferry between Taiwan and Matsu sells out tickets fast
New ferry between Taiwan and Matsu sells out tickets fast
2021/12/05 15:47
New ferry takes only 3 hours to travel between Taiwan and Matsu
New ferry takes only 3 hours to travel between Taiwan and Matsu
2021/12/01 21:03
Travelers flying to Taiwan's outer islands no longer need PCR testing
Travelers flying to Taiwan's outer islands no longer need PCR testing
2021/10/20 16:25

Updated : 2022-01-11 21:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
"