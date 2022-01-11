Promotional video for Taiwan’s Matsu Islands released on Tuesday

Chen Nien-chin (Right) (General Association of Chinese Culture photo) Chen Nien-chin (Right) (General Association of Chinese Culture photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A short film featuring the breathtaking beauty of attractions on the Matsu Islands was released on Tuesday (Jan. 11).

The film, entitled “Island Brew,” was made for the promotion of a series of art events to be held on the island from Feb. 12 to April 10. It features Chen Nien-chin (陳念琴), a local female boxing champion who participated in the Tokyo Olympics last year, as a resident giving directions to a tourist who asks for her help.



(YouTube, General Association of Chinese Culture video)

The General Association of Chinese Culture said in a press release on Tuesday that the 150-second-long video precisely presents the natural and cultural essence of Matsu.

In order to present the beauty of Matsu, the association invited Director Harry Ke (柯景瀚) to shoot the video on the islands, the release said.

Sharing his feeling about producing the film, Ke said that Matsu is a cinematic destination where time has brewed its beauty, including the old houses made of stone.