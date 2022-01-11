Germany faces 'gigantic' task meeting energy, climate goals

German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck shows a report named: 'Opening balance climate policy' after he arrives for a news conference about ... German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck shows a report named: 'Opening balance climate policy' after he arrives for a news conference about the German government climate policy in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck, right, sits next to host Tim Szent-Ivanyi, as he attends a news conference about the German governm... German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck, right, sits next to host Tim Szent-Ivanyi, as he attends a news conference about the German government climate policy in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck poses for media as he arrives for a news conference about the German government climate policy in Be... German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck poses for media as he arrives for a news conference about the German government climate policy in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck shows a report named: 'Opening balance climate policy' after he arrives for a news conference about ... German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck shows a report named: 'Opening balance climate policy' after he arrives for a news conference about the German government climate policy in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck talks to the host Tim Szent-Ivanyi after he arrives for a news conference about the German governmen... German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck talks to the host Tim Szent-Ivanyi after he arrives for a news conference about the German government climate policy in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck shows a cardboard with a graphic to expand wind energy and photovoltaic during a news conference abo... German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck shows a cardboard with a graphic to expand wind energy and photovoltaic during a news conference about the German government climate policy in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

An another with a mask of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz holds a banner reading: 'Sustainable' during a protest against the climate policy in front of ... An another with a mask of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz holds a banner reading: 'Sustainable' during a protest against the climate policy in front of the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. An alliance of environmental organizations is protesting against the EU Commission's plans to label gas and nuclear energy as environmentally friendly. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

An activist helps another activist to put on a mask of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz prior to a protest against the climate policy near the Chanceller... An activist helps another activist to put on a mask of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz prior to a protest against the climate policy near the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. An alliance of environmental organizations is protesting against the EU Commission's plans to label gas and nuclear energy as environmentally friendly. In the background the German parliament building, the Reichstag Building. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's new climate minister said Tuesday that the country faces a “gigantic” task if it wants to achieve its goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions while ensuring sufficient energy for its energy-hungry industry.

Robert Habeck, a member of the environmentalist Greens, told reporters in Berlin that Germany is on track to halve its emissions by 2030 compared to 1990 levels — far off the government's target of 65%.

Pandemic-related effects that allowed Germany to achieve its interim goal of a 40% reduction by 2020 fell away last year, resulting in a renewed rise in emissions for 2021.

One reason for Germany's rising emissions is the decision to switch off all nuclear power plants by the end of this year, increasing reliance on coal-fired power plants.

The government plans to phase out coal power “ideally" by 2030 as well, filling the gap with less polluting natural gas until enough renewable energy is available to meet the demands of Europe's biggest economy.

Renewable sources such as solar and wind power currently provide about 43% of Germany's electricity, but that share needs to almost double to 80% by 2030, Habeck said. He noted that electricity consumption over that period is projected to increase significantly as people switch from combustion engine vehicles to electric cars, and heating homes with oil to electricity-powered heat pumps.

“You can see the task is big, gigantic,” Habeck said, adding that the country would face a "huge political debate” over the measures needed to achieve the goals.

