13-year-old becomes Taiwan’s youngest national table tennis team member after tryouts

Kuo dominated the recent tryouts for the 2022 Taiwan’s national table tennis team without dropping a game in five matches

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/11 19:20
(Facebook, Taiwan Cooperative Bank tennis team photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Thirteen-year-old junior high school student Kuo Kuan-hung (郭冠宏) dominated the recent tryouts for the 2022 Taiwan’s national tennis team without dropping a game in five matches and became the country’s youngest team member, Mirror Media reported.

Kuo began to receive training from senior elite table tennis players Huang Sheng-sheng (黃聖盛) and Wu Zhi-chi (吳志祺) at the Tainan Table Tennis Hall when he was in the fifth grade, the report said. Beginning last year, Kuo began to train individually with Yang Tzu-yi (楊子儀), another elite player and current national team member.

Huang praised Kuo for his outstanding ability in competing and strategizing his game, saying that the teen is Tainan City’s hope for the future. Yang said he was caught by surprise when his trainee routed each opponent in straight sets, saying his original goal was to get him into the final.
national team member
tennis
Tainan City

