Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan draws up 62 promises in response to Biden’s Summit for Democracy

List features measures to promote human rights and open government, battle corruption and disinformation

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/11 18:49
U.S. President Joe Biden at the Dec. 2021 Summit for Democracy. 

U.S. President Joe Biden at the Dec. 2021 Summit for Democracy.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has drawn up a list of 62 promises in response to United States President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy last month, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Tuesday (Jan. 11).

After Taiwan attended the virtual summit, the government consulted several departments as well as private organizations to draw up the promises, as requested of the more than 100 participating countries by Biden during the Dec. 9-10 event, CNA reported.

Taiwan’s package contains measures to fight corruption and disinformation and to promote open government, financial transparency, and religious freedom, as well as labor rights and human rights. The protection of fishing workers from exploitation and promotion of gay rights were also included among Taiwan’s promises, the report said.

The list will form the basis for future cooperation with other democracies in the Indo-Pacific region and across the world to promote basic universal values such as human rights, freedom, and the rule of law, according to MOFA.
Summit for Democracy
Joe Biden
President Biden
MOFA
human rights

RELATED ARTICLES

Foreign ministry refutes report on Taiwan envoy to Lithuania
Foreign ministry refutes report on Taiwan envoy to Lithuania
2022/01/10 10:50
MOFA welcomes Czech Republic policy to deepen ties with Taiwan
MOFA welcomes Czech Republic policy to deepen ties with Taiwan
2022/01/08 20:40
Taiwan welcomes US, Japan pledge to uphold regional stability
Taiwan welcomes US, Japan pledge to uphold regional stability
2022/01/08 09:11
Taiwan electronics sector looking for business opportunities in Nigeria
Taiwan electronics sector looking for business opportunities in Nigeria
2022/01/07 17:02
Taiwan identifies China as source of challenges Lithuania faces
Taiwan identifies China as source of challenges Lithuania faces
2022/01/07 10:06

Updated : 2022-01-11 19:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
"