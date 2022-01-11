Alexa
Taiwan reaffirms support for Lithuania amid Chinese economic coercion

Foreign ministry says Taiwan will continue to purchase Lithuanian products to overcome Chinese ban

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/11 18:03
Lithuanian flag. (Getty images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday (Jan. 11) reaffirmed that relevant ministries will assist Lithuania in overcoming China's increasingly brazen coercion tactics.

Since the Baltic nation began deepening relations with Taiwan, it has faced a wave of political and economic pressure from Beijing, seeing many of its products blocked. To mitigate the effects of China's reprisals, some Taiwanese companies have extended a helping hand, with Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corporation and Good Land Foods Co. purchasing shipping containers of Lithuanian rum and milk, respectively.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) on Tuesday said in a virtual press conference that based on Lithuania's perseverance in defending freedom, democracy, and the two countries' friendship, relevant government ministries will continue to make concerted efforts to buy Lithuanian products through direct channels, CNA reported. Taiwanese demands and needs of various domestic industries will be considered before any decision to purchase is made, she added.

Ou stressed that Taiwan's support for Lithuania is unwavering and that the two countries will get through hard times together.
